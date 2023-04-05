Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young missed Tuesday’s contest against the Chicago Bulls due to a non-COVID illness. The Hawks fared surprisingly well without their best player, as they managed to beat the Bulls by a final score of 123-105 behind 26 points from Bogdan Bogdanovic. Still, when Corey Kispert, Jonathan Davis, and the Washington Wizards visit the State Farm Arena on Wednesday night to play the Hawks, every Hawks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Trae Young injury status vs. Wizards

The Hawks have Young listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Hawks, De’Andre Hunter (left knee) will remain out for Atlanta.

Trae Young, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Hawks franchise. He’s averaging 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.1 blocks, 4.0 turnovers, and 1.4 personal fouls per game across 71 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Oklahoma star is struggling to score the ball efficiently from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Young’s current 42.9% field-goal percentage is the second-lowest of his pro career.

Expect the Hawks to beat the Wizards at home on Wednesday, regardless of if Young is in the lineup. After all, the Wizards have struggled to win games on the road all season, as they own a 16-24 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is maybe.