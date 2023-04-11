It was reported that the Atlanta Hawks front office has the green light to consider trades involving Trae Young, and Young spoke about the reports ahead of the Hawks’ play-in game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

“It could be false, could be true, you never know,” Trae Young said, via Joe Vardon of The Athletic.

Young said that he is focused on the task at hand, and that is playing against the Heat in Miami, and hopefully moving on to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“It’s hard – you can’t look at it,” Young said, via Vardon. “Especially as the player in the moment, you can’t look at what’s gonna come next year. After the game, if the game doesn’t go your way tonight, what’s gonna happen? Like, you can’t focus on things like that. That messes up your head and then you’re not ready to play so, me, I’m not worried about that. I’m gonna let my game play. After the season, whatever happens, happens. I mean, I’m focused on the next task at hand. I can’t worry about the outside noise or whatever fake stories come out, or what’s true, whatever.”

The timing of the report was interesting, and NBA players such as Kyle Kuzma even pointed out that the report surfaced the day that the Hawks play in a play-in tournament game. Kuzma thought the timing was wild.

It will be interesting to track Trae Young’s performance in the play-in and the playoffs if the Hawks get there. Then it will be intriguing to monitor whether the Hawks will stick with Young this summer.