The Atlanta Hawks have had to play a few games without Trae Young, who is the engine on offense. When he's not on the floor, they have a hard time generating shots, and their most recent game against the Memphis Grizzlies showed that. The Hawks had seven turnovers in the first quarter, which put them in a bad start early and probably cost them the game.

Before their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach Quin Snyder talked about how the Hawks can limit turnovers to start the game.

“I think it’s important for the whole game,” Snyder said. “The other night, Trae didn’t play it. I think that took us a little bit to settle in. It’s a different game for us. I think it doesn’t matter who has the ball or who’s on the court, we just need to make sure we’re not trying to make plays that don’t have a high probability of being completed.

“Maybe there’s a reward on the backend, like an easy shot, but I think some of it comes down to if we’re pacing properly so those passes are more available. In general, we have to improve our awareness there.”

If the Hawks can protect the ball, even if Young isn't playing, their offense will flow much better, and they won't get down early in games.

Hawks look to limit turnovers early in games

After their loss against the Grizzlies, Quin Snyder revealed the issue for why the Haawks started out slow in the game, and it was the turnovers, as they ended the game with 25 and had seven of them in the first quarter.

“Tonight, there were a lot of careless turnovers,” Snyder said. “Trying to get something quick and easy as opposed to being disciplined. A lot of those passes, balls were getting tipped, I think that was due to the lack of precision that we had on some of those possessions.”

The Hawks are at their best when they take care of the ball, and they are one of the best teams in the league at generating assists. The point guard position has lacked much depth behind Trae Young this season, and with Kobe Bufkin out for the season, they will have to find options either internally or on the market.

Young is leading the league assists, and he's been doing what he can to get players involved while also trying to limit turnovers.