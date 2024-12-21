The Atlanta Hawks (14-14) are gearing up for a four-game homestand, beginning with a challenging matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies (19-9) on Saturday night. The Hawks could be without their star guard, Trae Young, who is listed as questionable due to a right heel contusion, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Young’s potential absence comes at a critical time for the Hawks, who are looking to bounce back after consecutive losses. Atlanta fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup semifinals earlier this week before dropping a 133-126 overtime game to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday. Young delivered an impressive performance in the loss, recording 23 points, 16 assists, and three steals.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Grizzlies

This season, Young has been the engine of the Hawks’ offense, averaging 21.6 points per game while leading the NBA in assists with 12.2 per game. He also contributes 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. However, his shooting efficiency has been below his usual standards, with career-low marks of 39% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc.

Despite his early-season struggles, Young has shown signs of improvement in his last five games, averaging 25.2 points, 13.4 assists, and 1.8 steals while shooting 41.5% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.

The Hawks face a formidable challenge in the Grizzlies, who have been in exceptional form, winning 12 of their last 15 games. Memphis has built its success on a combination of strong defense and efficient scoring, making them one of the league’s top teams this season.

Atlanta’s ability to compete in this high-stakes matchup could hinge on Young’s availability. With the team looking to climb back above .500, the All-Star guard’s presence on the court would provide a significant boost. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Arena, and further updates on Young’s status are expected as the team approaches game time.