ATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks came into their game against the Memphis Grizzlies without their offensive engine, Trae Young, and it showed from the start of the game to the end. The Hawks were defeated 128-112, and though the offense took a step back, the defense also had a lot of lapses. After the game, head coach Quin Snyder spoke about the offense, as they finished the game with 25 turnovers.

“Tonight, there were a lot of careless turnovers,” Snyder said. “Trying to get something quick and easy as opposed to being disciplined. A lot of those passes, balls were getting tipped, I think that was due to the lack of precision that we had on some of those possessions.”

On the other hand, Dyson Daniels believed it was the defense that needed improvement for them to win. The Grizzlies shot 44% from three, and every time it felt like the Hawks were close to gaining some momentum, they'd come down and go on a run of their own.

“When we get stops, it’s easier to get out and run,” Daniels said. “For us, that’s what we want to do. We didn’t get enough stops, so we couldn’t get out and run as much as we wanted to. Credit to them, they made shots, they made it tough on us, but I think it starts with our defense, and we have to come ready to play.”

Hawks a step slow in loss vs. Grizzlies

The Hawks didn't start the game off well, giving up 43 points in the first quarter and turning the ball over seven times. They were better in the second quarter, but they weren't able to knock down shots.

“I don’t think we ran hard enough, I don’t think we spaced, so we were looking at a wall,” Quin Snyder said. “At times, we tried to make plays individually, and those shots are just usually harder shots. We had some really good possessions where we did run or drove the ball. And we spaced, and we kicked it out. We were connected and had good looks when we did that.”

The second half was better for the Hawks, but after their slow start in the game, it was going to be hard to overcome such a large deficit.

“They were killing us in the first half, we were helping too much,” Dyson Daniels said. “Second half, we made them take more twos than threes, and I think all around, it wasn’t a very good defensive game for us. We weren’t on the same page, we weren’t rotating for each other, we were late to everything.”

The Hawks' defense has been a big improvement and the reason for their recent success over the past few weeks, but it was obvious that tonight things weren't clicking. With the Hawks now 14-15, hopefully, they can get back to what has helped them win games this season while also being better offensively.