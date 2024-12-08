The Hawks are currently on a six-game winning streak, and they've found consistency in some of the things that they've been doing to help them win games. One of those things has been their defense, which has steadily improved over the season and has been one of the best during their win streak.

Before their game against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Quin Snyder was asked about the team's defense over the stretch.

In order to formulate habits, it requires both effort and focus,” Snyder said. “You give both of those things, over time you improve. That’s something that’s been impressive among our guys, in doing some of that, it feeds itself. Hopefully, we can continue to do that. I like we’re focused on it, I like we’re giving effort. For me it’s the question of, you gotta do that over a long period of time. It’s different opponents and different situations, and that’s not to diminish what guys are doing right now, but we gotta keep doing it and keep being consistent.”

The Hawks have are sticking to a defensive philosophy where they're trying to run players off the three-point line and lead them to the paint, where most teams are having times struggling. The one negative has been when teams actually shoot threes, they're making them more times than others.

Earlier in the season, the Hawks were getting team's best from the three-point line, and it seemed like anybody could rarely miss. After one of the Hawks' losses, Trae Young spoke about how teams were shooting against them.

“I don’t think any of us expect teams to come in and feel like they might have a bad night right now,” Young said. “Everybody's shooting well, everybody's doing well right now, so it's definitely frustrating because you see the scouting report, you watch the film, and guys aren't playing the way they do when they come here.”

Hawks leading with their defense to win games

It helps that the Hawks have been winning games with their defense, but it's even better when you have players on the team that want to play defense. Dyson Daniels is one of those players, and he's been a game-changer for the Hawks this season. His play has also led him to be in Defensive Player of Year talks early in the season, as he leads the lead in steals and deflections.

“This what he does every night,” Clint Capela Capela said. “But, what really shocked me is that he was really doing it against every time the best player that he was guarding, guys like Jayson Tatum and other guys. It was so impressive that he was able to get that many steals, even against Sacramento. … I’m, like, ‘How did you do that? … So, all props to him, and I can’t wait for him to show us even more this season.”

De'Andre Hunter and Zaccharie Risacher are two other players that have been good defensively for the Hawks this season on the perimeter. Being able to have versatile wings who can guard is a luxury in this league, and the Hawks should be happy to be one of those teams.

As the Hawks continue to build chemistry and good habits through the season, their defense should improve as well.