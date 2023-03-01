The start of the Quin Snyder era in Atlanta did not get off the right foot. In his coaching debut for the Atlanta Hawks, Snyder saw his new team suffer a 119-116 home loss at the hands of the Washington Wizards Tuesday night.

However, Quin Snyder isn’t one to be discouraged by one loss. While he has a plan for the Hawks, Snyder also knows that positive results can’t just come right away, especially since he’s still in the process of getting to know the players.

Quin Snyder says there’s a lot of good things they did and some things they need to work on. Gave a lot of credit to Bradley Beal as well @CrushSportsTalk pic.twitter.com/RzHWKC7nyf — Malik Brown (@_MalikATL) March 1, 2023

The Hawks had a clear shot of getting Snyder his first win as head coach of the team as they had the lead entering the fourth quarter. However, the Wizards had other plans in mind, outscoring Atlanta in the final period, 34-26, to come away with the victory and spoil Quin Snyder’s debut on the Hawks’ bench.

Some of the positives Quin Snyder saw from the Hawks in his first game include the team’s outside shooting. Atlanta went 13-for-35 from behind the arc for a 37.1 percent success rate on 3-point attempts. Trae Young paced Atlanta with 31 points, though, he was just 11-for-26 from the field and committed four of the team’s nine turnovers. Snyder and Young being on the same page will be crucial for the Hawks.

On the other end of the floor, the Hawks just couldn’t stop Bradley Beal, who torched Atlanta for 37 points on an efficient 17-for-30 shooting. Defense should be a main focus for Snyder and Atlanta between this loss to the Wizards and their next game, as they will be up against the Portland Trail Blazers (Damian Lillard!) on Friday.