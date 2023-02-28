The Washington Wizards (28-32) visit the Atlanta Hawks (31-30) on Tuesday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Wizards-Hawks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Washington has lost two straight games to drop them into 10th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards covered 49% of their games while 54% went under the projected point total. Atlanta has won back-to-back games and risen to eighth place in the East. The Hawks covered 45% of their games while 57% went over. This will be the first of four meetings between the Southeast Division foes. Atlanta took three of four last year – although they were just 2-2 against the spread.

Here are the Wizards-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Wizards-Hawks Odds

Washington Wizards: +7 (-106)

Atlanta Hawks: -7 (-114)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Wizards vs. Hawks

TV: NBCS Washington, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington is a well-balanced team who doesn’t score a lot but does enough on the defensive end to keep them in games. While their 113 PPG ranks 20th, their 113.2 PPG allowed ranks 15th. Offensively, the Wizards are at their best attacking the basket and getting easy looks inside. Washington ranks in the top ten in both two-point field goal percentage (56%) and overall shooting percentage (48%). Defensively, the Wizards do a great job protecting the rim as they hold the sixth-highest block rate in the NBA. Washington’s biggest strength is on the glass as they rank ninth in rebound rate.

The Wizards are led by guard Bradley Beal and forward Kyle Kuzma. With leading scorer and rebounder Kristaps Porzingis doubtful tonight, both Beal and Kuzma should see their roles expanded. Both players are fully capable of handling a bigger workload. For the season, Beal averages 22.7 PPG and 5.3 APG. The 29-year-old is an efficient scorer who shoots 52% overall and 37% from beyond the arc. While the Hawks are stingy against the three, they can certainly be beaten off the dribble and exposed inside. After two quiet performances in his last two games, look for Beal to have a much bigger output tonight.

Kuzma is likely the biggest beneficiary of Porzingis’ absence tonight, as he slides in at third on the team in scoring with 21.2 PPG. Kuzma is a strong rebounder as well who will likely be asked to expand on his 7.5 RPG. Although Kuzma is coming off one of his worst shooting nights of the season, he is in a good position to bounce back tonight against a suspect Atlanta defense.

The biggest X-factor for the Wizards tonight is big man Daniel Gafford. The former second-round pick was thrust into a starting role with Porzingis out the other night and responded well. Gafford scored 15 points and pulled down 11 rebounds despite the blowout loss. With Atlanta struggling to defend bigs all year long, Gafford is set up for another nice opportunity tonight.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta enters tonight on the rise as they look to continue to climb out of the play-in game. The Hawks feature an elite offense that ranks eighth with 116.9 PPG. Atlanta does a great job making extra passes and taking care of the ball as they rank fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio. Additionally, Atlanta plays at a frantic pace and thus averages the most made field goals per game.

The Hawks are led by the talented backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young leads the team with 27 PPG and 10.2 APG. While his outside shooting efficiency is down, Trae has made up for it by attempting just under nine free throws per game and shooting 89% from the line. Young has been lights-out since the All-Star break, averaging 34 PPG and 8.5 APG in two games since the return.

Murray isn’t far off Young as he ranks second on the team with 20.9 PPG and 6.1 APG. Murray is also a strong contributor on the glass, where he averages 5.5 RPG, and on defense, where he averages 1.5 SPG. Perhaps his biggest development this year has come as a shooter. Murray is having a career year from deep, averaging 2.1 threes per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. With 25 and 28 points in their prior two games, expect Murray to be a strong contributor tonight against Washington’s average defense.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick

The Wizards just got crushed without their star big man and if he is indeed ruled out I expect more of the same considering their matchup with the suddenly-hot Atlanta Hawks.

Final Wizards-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -7 (-114)