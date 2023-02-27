Trae Young is reportedly excited to work with new Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, and by the looks of it, Donovan Mitchell had a role in fueling the enthusiasm of the sharpshooter.

The Hawks officially hired Snyder to be their next head coach on Sunday, though he has been mentioned as a frontrunner for the job ever since Nate McMillan’s firing. Apparently when Atlanta played the Cleveland Cavaliers last Friday, Young and Mitchell had a conversation about Snyder’s coaching style and ability.

According to a report, Mitchell gave a ton of credit to Snyder for helping him develop into a perennial All-Star when he was still with the Jazz, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The 56-year-old tactician served as Utah’s head coach from 2014 to 2022, basically throughout Mitchell’s career with the team before he was traded.

“Snyder has a history of constructing strong relationships with his players while still coaching them hard. After a loss to the Hawks on Friday, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell profusely praised Snyder in a private conversation with Young and told him how instrumental the coach had been in his own development into an All-Star, sources said,” Woj reported.

Trae Young has fallen from his All-Star status this season amid the Hawks’ up-and-down campaign, so it’s not a surprise why the 24-year-old marksman is ecstatic to work with a coach who has the track record of helping another guard become a superstar in the league.

The Hawks have a good reason to take a gamble on Snyder as well, especially since he made the Jazz a consistent playoff team for six straight years.

It remains to be seen how the Young-Snyder partnership will pan out, but clearly, there are high expectations on them.