The Los Angeles Lakers are reeling, and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young isn't helping matters. Young handed the Lakers their third consecutive loss with an ice cold game-winning 3-pointer to take the Lakers down 134-132 in overtime.

This is the sixth straight win for a red-hot Hawks team that is playing some of its best basketball right now. Young destroyed the Lakers all night in this one, finishing with 31 points and 20 assists and capping it off with the dagger.

The Lakers were much more competitive in this game than they were in the last two, but they will still be very disappointed with a loss in such a close contest.

