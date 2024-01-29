Saddiq Bey with the play of the year for the Hawks.

On Sunday evening, the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors played a game from State Farm Arena in a battle between two teams vying for a Play-In spot in the crowded bottom half of the Eastern conference standings. Both the Hawks and the Raptors have struggled mightily to rack up wins this season, leading some to believe that fans could actually expect quite a competitive game on Sunday given the relatively even playing field.

That's exactly what the fans in Atlanta were treated to, as Atlanta won the thrilling contest 126-125 courtesy of a tip dunk game winner from forward Saddiq Bey after a missed floater from star point guard Trae Young.

After the game, Bey broke down the epic play, which improved the Hawks' record to 19-27.

“Great play, you know?” said Bey, per Bally Sports: Hawks on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Trae has been clutch all season and I knew that that was going to go up, so I just tried to get to the glass and try to get a win… just trying to play as hard as we can. Even if shots aren't going in, like mine weren't tonight, I couldn't hit a three for nothing, but just trying to play hard and try to get a win.”

The Hawks now move back up to tenth place in the conference, meaning they would certainly be in the final play-in slot if the season ended today. They next host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday evening.