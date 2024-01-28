The Hawks have been a mess this season, so let's see which big need of theirs needs to get addressed at the upcoming trade deadline.

The 2024 NBA trade deadline is right around the corner, and one team that folks are going to be keeping an eye on is the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks have a ton of talented players, but they haven't fit well together, which has led to them being one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA, as they sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with an 18-27 record.

The Hawks have committed to keeping Trae Young and Jalen Johnson, but the rest of their roster is available. Star guard Dejounte Murray has had trade rumors swirling around him all season long, and there are several other players that could also be on the move to provide flexibility in building a new-look roster around Young and Johnson.

Young is playing at a high level, averaging 27 points and 10.8 assists per game on 42.4/36.2/86 shooting splits. He is an elite playmaker and scorer who the Hawks will continue building around.

As for Johnson, he is having a breakout campaign that has made him untouchable in the eyes of the front office. Johnson is averaging 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, in addition to 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game on defense. Even more importantly, Johnson's efficiency has improved, as he's shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three this season.

Johnson's two-way style of play fits well at the forward spot alongside Young, and with this duo intact, the Hawks front office will look to be active in retooling their roster. Murray is the most likely player to be moved, but Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, De'Andre Hunter, and Saddiq Bey are other names to watch.

With that being said, here is the biggest need the Hawks must address at the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

The Hawks need to find long-term fits next to Trae Young

The priority at the trade deadline for the Hawks needs to be finding long-term fits next to Young. They have Johnson, a great complimentary piece who can grow alongside Young, but it goes without saying that Atlanta needs to find more players like this who can get the best out of Young at different positions.

Atlanta traded for Murray prior to the 2022-23 season, and they are looking for a starting-caliber player plus draft capital if they are to move him. If the Hawks can get a player on an expiring contract, it could free up cap flexibility for them to make some bigger moves this upcoming offseason.

The goal in mind should be to target long-term fits next to Young, but whether that is done at the trade deadline is to be determined. Atlanta could opt to take on multiple expiring contracts and draft capital to turn around and pursue those sorts of long-term fits next to Young in the offseason, whether it be through free agency, the draft, or again, the trade market.

One player whom the Hawks could pursue at the deadline is Quentin Grimes. The 23-year-old guard for the New York Knicks is rumored to be available at the deadline, with Atlanta being among the interested teams. Grimes is averaging 7.2 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists on 40/37/68.8 shooting splits.

Grimes is a young three-and-d wing who has taken a step back from his play last season. However, he finds himself in a logjam of talented wings in New York with OG Anunoby, Donte DiVincenzo, and Josh Hart all playing ahead of him. A Grimes trade could be beneficial for all parties, as the Hawks could give Grimes a bigger role, and the Knicks could pick something up in return for him.

The Hawks will likely be one of the more active teams at the trade deadline. They have quality players like Murray who they are open to moving, and there are going to be a handful of teams calling them for these players.

Atlanta will likely take on expiring contracts and draft capital, but acquiring young talent like Grimes could help them build a core around Young and Johnson. In the long term, the Hawks need to build an elite defense around Young, as he is a great offensive player, but he struggles on defense. Two-way players will be vital in building a great team around Young, which is something the front office should keep in mind as the deadline draws near.