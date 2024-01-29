Saddiq Bey caps off his big night with a clutch putback dunk

Sunday night was one to remember for Saddiq Bey. The Atlanta Hawks forward scored 26 points in the win over the Toronto Raptors. Additionally, his big outing was capped by a game-winning putback with 1.3 seconds left in regulation.

As the final seconds of the game ticked away, the Hawks had possession of the ball while down by one, 125-124. Trae Young drove to the rim and attempted a finger roll in traffic. While the ball didn't fall in, Bey was able to position himself underneath the rim for a perfectly timed putback dunk. (via ClutchPoints)

SADDIQ BEY WITH THE PUTBACK FOR THE WIN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hcZDHHJf5m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 29, 2024

As expected, Atlanta fans praised the forward on social media.

SADDIQ BEY FOR THE WIN‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/i26Hc8xCRl — Kevin Keneely (@KevinKeneely1) January 29, 2024

Thank you Saddiq Bey — Daniel (@DanielP69441720) January 29, 2024

Bey is bulky and physical. People will always love physicality. — AJ Evans (@AJEvans73484531) January 29, 2024

he's that guy — Blessing (@bless_gsw) January 29, 2024

Man of the Night — K.C (@okekekayc) January 29, 2024

One user even referenced the trade rumors surrounding Bey.

Saddiq Bey trade value rising pic.twitter.com/TBSp70EbYt — zeb (@zebster114) January 29, 2024

Saddiq Bey and the Hawks bounce back

Bey's heroics capped off a close game that saw neither team breaking away from the other. The forward also registered 13 rebounds, which included seven boards on the offensive end. Alongside Bey, Young himself had a double-double, scoring 30 points and dishing out 12 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks were able to carve out the victory in the absence of Dejounte Murray. The former All-Star was ruled out with a hamstring injury, prompting Quin Snyder to start Bogdan Bogdanovic alongside Young in the backcourt.

Toronto, on the other hand, was even more shorthanded than the Hawks. The Raptors were without guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, as well as center Jakob Poeltl. All three were nursing injuries of their own.

With Sunday's win, Atlanta was able to put an end to their four-game losing streak. At the moment, the team is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-27 record.

The Hawks look to build on their win as they go up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.