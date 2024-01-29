Sunday night was one to remember for Saddiq Bey. The Atlanta Hawks forward scored 26 points in the win over the Toronto Raptors. Additionally, his big outing was capped by a game-winning putback with 1.3 seconds left in regulation.

As the final seconds of the game ticked away, the Hawks had possession of the ball while down by one, 125-124. Trae Young drove to the rim and attempted a finger roll in traffic. While the ball didn't fall in, Bey was able to position himself underneath the rim for a perfectly timed putback dunk. (via ClutchPoints)

 

As expected, Atlanta fans praised the forward on social media.

One user even referenced the trade rumors surrounding Bey.

 

Saddiq Bey and the Hawks bounce back

Bey's heroics capped off a close game that saw neither team breaking away from the other. The forward also registered 13 rebounds, which included seven boards on the offensive end. Alongside Bey, Young himself had a double-double, scoring 30 points and dishing out 12 assists for the Hawks.

The Hawks were able to carve out the victory in the absence of Dejounte Murray. The former All-Star was ruled out with a hamstring injury, prompting Quin Snyder to start Bogdan Bogdanovic alongside Young in the backcourt.

RECOMMENDED
Hawks, Saddiq Bey, Raptors, Raptors Hawks, Bey Hawks
Hawks: Saddiq Bey's instant reaction after game winner vs Raptors

Jackson Stone ·

A silhouette of a basketball player on one side with question marks around them, Trae Young and Quin Snyder on the other side
Biggest need Hawks must address at 2024 NBA trade deadline

Ben Cooper ·

Raptors Hawks prediction
Raptors vs. Hawks prediction, odds, pick, how to watch - 1/28/2024

Dominik Zawartko ·

Toronto, on the other hand, was even more shorthanded than the Hawks. The Raptors were without guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, as well as center Jakob Poeltl. All three were nursing injuries of their own.

With Sunday's win, Atlanta was able to put an end to their four-game losing streak. At the moment, the team is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-27 record.

The Hawks look to build on their win as they go up against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

 

 

 