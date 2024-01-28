The Raptors and Hawks meet again with the season series at 1-1...

We're back and ready to bring you another betting prediction and pick for today's NBA slate as we head over the the Eastern Conference for our next matchup. The Toronto Raptors (16-29) will visit the Atlanta Hawks (18-27) as both teams try to break their current losing streaks. Check out our NBA odds series for our Raptors-Hawks prediction and pick.

The Toronto Raptors are currently last in the Atlantic Division and they hold the 12-spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They're just 4-11 in their last 15 games and have lost four-straight heading into this one. With just one win in their last nine, the Raptors will have their backs against the wall until they can come out with a win.

The Atlanta Hawks are currently fourth in the Southeast Division and they're the current 10-seed in the Eastern Conference. They're also seeing some struggles going 4-8 in their last 12 games. They dropped their last game at home as Luka Doncic made history with 73 points, so the Hawks will be looking to wipe that performance from their memory and start fresh with a win here.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Hawks Odds

Toronto Raptors: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +195

Atlanta Hawks: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Hawks

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

Following their trade of Pascal Siakam to the Pacers and OG Anunoby to the Knicks, it's clear the Toronto Raptors have had the toughest end of the deal so far. RJ Barrett has been a great scoring addition for them, but they clearly lack lockdown defenders along their perimeter with the length of Siakam and Anunoby now gone. Immanuel Quickly has been easing into his role as the main ball handler, but he's been battling injury and continue to be ‘day-to-day' ahead of this game. Ultimately, Scottie Barnes will have the best matchup here against a rather undersized Atlanta Hawks team. If he can rebound efficiently and get their scoring going inside, they should be able to keep up with the offense of the Hawks.

Sure, the Atlanta Hawks may have one of the better-scoring offenses in the league, but they've shown some serious holes in their defense and often let teams hang in during high scoring affairs. The Raptors' scoring has taken a noticeable dip since the trade and they're still working out the kinks of getting this lineup comfortable playing with each other. Their defense is what will keep them in this game and they were able to beat them once this season already – look for RJ Barrett to carry the scoring load and will this team to a win.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks were able to keep their last game against the Mavericks close and only lost by a 148-143 margin. Still, they were totally unable to stop Luka Doncic as he erupted for the league's fourth-highest scoring total ever. Even more alarming, Doncic was able to get 33 shots up and the Mavericks managed 60% from the field as a team. Clearly, the Hawks have had their issues on defense all season and it was only a matter of time before a star like Doncic had themselves a perfect scoring night against them. They'll be determined to tighten up their defense after getting embarrassed at home and we should see a lower point total this time around.

The Hawks are just 8-13 at home this season and they haven't done a great job covering the spread. However, they rank in the top five among all teams in points, pace, hustle plays, and mid-range shooting. With Trae Young at the helm, this team can clearly score with some of the best teams in the NBA and offense hasn't been their problem this season. They should see more success now that the Raptors aren't as deep defensively, but their team defense will ultimately have to improve if they want to see any success.

Final Raptors-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Both teams are in a bad rut and they'll both be avoiding their fifth-straight loss. The Toronto Raptors have been seriously struggling on offense following their trade and they can't seem to find any answers, especially on the road. The Hawks are having similar issues and they're coming off a game where they allowed 73 points to Luka Doncic. At home again, this should be a big bounce-back spot for them.

We're going to side with the Atlanta Hawks for our prediction as they're the much better team offensively. While their defense has been a glaring issue, they won't be up against a whole lot facing the Raptors, so expect them to have the scoring advantage once this game gets close. We like the Hawks to pull away and cover this spread.

Final Raptors-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks -6 (-110)