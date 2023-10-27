Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks opened up their 2023-24 season with a frustrating loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Although the Hawks entered this season with relatively high hopes following a full offseason under head coach Quin Snyder, Young and running mate Dejounte Murray both struggled offensively en route to the 116-110 defeat on Wednesday.

After the game, Young spoke on his performance and what the Hawks can do better moving forward.

“I think we played good in spurts, we had good moments. The offense has not clicked the way we want it to. Even in the preseason, it did not click the way that we wanted it to,” said Young, per Jackson Caudell of Sports Illustrated (via Bally Sports: Hawks). “I gotta play better, I mean, I don't want to put anything on my teammates. I don't want to shoot like that. It's tough. I didn't want to play like that, I'm not going to play like that, so yeah, it was a tough night for sure.”

Trae Young and Dejounte Murray shot a mind-numbingly bad 7-33 combined in Wednesday's loss, spoiling what was a breakout game for power forward Jalen Johnson, who scored 21 points on 9-13 shooting.

Of course, this is only game one, and it's unlikely that the Hawks will encounter many nights when their talented backcourt both shoot this horrendously. Still, you only get one chance to make a first impression, and Atlanta failed that test on Wednesday night.

The Hawks next take the court on October 27 against the New York Knicks.