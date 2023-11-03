Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray was not pleased with the way his team played down the stretch against the Wizards.

Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks have bounced back from a slow start to the 2023-24 season with three straight wins. The most recent of those came against the Washington Wizards, and Murray led the team with 24 points in the victory; however, the Hawks appeared to take most of the fourth quarter off after going up by as many as 26 points, causing the game to be a little closer than it should have been down the stretch.

After the game, Murray took the time to apologize to Hawks fans for the team's lack of focus in closing out the Wizards.

“That was bad,” said Murray, per Bally Sports: Hawks. “To the fans, we apologize. That was horrible, the way we finished that game. The game should have been over to let our young guys get some burn. We were absolutely not professional at all, and we weren't doing our job there at the end.”

After watching their team set historic records of mediocrity throughout the 2022-23 season, Hawks fans will likely be happy to get any sort of winning streak going, no matter the means. Dejounte Murray has been far and away the team's most consistent player so far this season, dropping 41 on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the team's previous game before defeating the Wizards.

Atlanta now sits at 3-2 on the season, winning both games of a mini-home stand before they hit the road this weekend. Their next game will take place against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday evening.