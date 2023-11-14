Trae Young will not play Tuesday night against the Detroit Pistons. The star guard is leading the Atlanta Hawks in scoring.

The Atlanta Hawks are facing some difficult news as star point guard Trae Young has been ruled out for Tuesday night's in-season tournament game against the Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons. Young was originally listed as questionable to play, but is now set to miss his first game of the 2023-24 season.

Young is the face of the franchise and it will not be easy for the Hawks to replace him. The 25-year-old is having another stellar season so far, averaging more than 24 points and 10 assists per game for Atlanta. He's only shooting about 36 percent from the field, but Trae leads the team in scoring. Young is also averaging a double-double early on this season.

While Trae Young is still pouring in points at a rapid pace, his productivity and shooting splits have declined compared to years past. Young is shooting 36 percent from the field, the lowest he's ever had in his NBA career. He's also down in three point shooting, making 29 percent of his threes. The season is still very young so there's plenty of time for Young to get those numbers up once he returns to action.

Atlanta is 5-4 on the season. With Young out of the lineup, the Hawks will need to rely on Dejounte Murray to lead the way. Murray is second on the team in scoring, averaging 21.9 points per game.

On Tuesday night, Atlanta faces a 2-9 Detroit Pistons team who is dealing with their own injury concerns. Guard Jaden Ivey had been out of the rotation for several games due to an illness, but is once again available for the Pistons. Veterans Monte Morris and Bojan Bogdanovic have also yet to make their debuts this season due to injuries. The Pistons have relied heavily on Cade Cunningham for offensive production.

The Hawks and Pistons tip-off Tuesday at 7:00 pm Eastern.