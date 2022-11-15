Published November 15, 2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks may be the best team in the NBA, but every team has their Kryptonite. For Cream City, it looks like its Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

Young and the Hawks just showed everyone that they are the Bucks’ worst nightmare after taking down the 2021 NBA champions on Monday night. It is just Milwaukee’s third defeat of the season, but it’s worth noting that two of their losses now have come at the hands of Atlanta.

Prior to the 121-106 win, the Hawks also handed the Bucks a double-digit beating (117-98) last November 7. Young was even out during their previous meeting, but Giannis and co. were still no match to them.

On Monday, Ice Trae and his partner in crime Dejounte Murray piled more misery on Milwaukee. Young finished with 21 points, three rebounds and nine assists, while Murray tallied 19 points on top of eight boards and five dimes. De’Andre Hunter and Clint Capela came up big for Atlanta as well, recording 24 and 19 points, respectively.

As Stat Muse also pointed out, the win in Milwaukee is Atlanta’s first since 2016. The Bucks did beat the Hawks in their first meeting at Fiserv Forum this year, but things haven’t looked good for them ever since.

Milwaukee still has a chance to break their Atlanta curse in their final meeting in January, but there’s no doubt Trae Young and co. are brimming with confidence after two straight wins against the East’s top dogs.