By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks are in utter shambles right now with numerous key players hurt including Clint Capela, John Collins, and Dejounte Murray. But, it appears Collins, who has found his name in trade rumors once again as of late, is ready to suit up again. Per Woj, the forward will return Monday night against the Orlando Magic after missing eight games with a sprained left ankle.

The Hawks went 3-5 without the Wake Forest product, but to be honest, it’s been a very poor campaign for Collins. He’s putting up the fewest number of PPG since his rookie year, averaging just 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Collins is also shooting a putrid 21% from three-point land.

Collins is reportedly the one player they’re most willing to move at the trade deadline. The Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz have shown interest in possibly acquiring him. Atlanta sits at 15-15 on the season right now, which is good for eighth place in the always competitive Eastern Conference.

While it’s still early in the season, there were definitely higher expectations for this group after trading for Dejounte Murray in the summer to partner him with Trae Young, forming one of the most athletic backcourts in the Association. The two are playing well together, but Atlanta is shooting the ball horribly, ranking 19th in field goal percentage and 26th in three-point percentage.

Capela just went on the shelf with a calf injury and will miss at least a week. Murray appears to be trending in the right direction from an ankle issue, participating in shootaround on Monday. The Hawks will hopefully be at full strength sooner rather than later.