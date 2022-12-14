By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Atlanta Hawks are in bad shape right now, going just 3-7 in their last 10 games. While the team is just frankly not playing well, injuries are taking their toll. Trae Young is dealing with back soreness, while John Collins and Dejounte Murray have both missed time due to ankle injuries.

On Wednesday morning, GM Landry Fields gave an important update on both players. Via Mike Conti:

“Hawks General Manager Landry Fields tells @929TheGame this morning that John Collins is rehabbing well and is now “day to day.” Fields also says Dejounte Murray’s sprained ankle is “nothing too serious.”

Collins hasn’t played since November 30th and of course, his name is constantly in trade rumors, like years past. The forward has a sprained ankle. He’s averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, which are far lower than his usual numbers. Not surprising the Hawks may move him. But, it appears he isn’t too far off returning to the floor for Atlanta.

As for Murray, he’s dealing with a similar ailment. The guard is expected to miss two weeks though, last suiting up on December 7th. That’s a brutal blow to the Hawks backcourt. Murray has formed a solid partnership with Trae, putting up 20.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per night. The duo is extremely important to Atlanta’s playoff aspirations. They need Murray healthy.

The Hawks sit at 14-14 on the season, which puts them in seventh place in the East. Next up is a matchup with the Orlando Magic Wednesday. Young is questionable, which means it could be a lot of bench players getting more minutes again.