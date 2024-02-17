We're here to share our NBA odds series while making a 2024 NBA Three-Point Contest prediction and pick. for All-Star weekend.

All-Star Weekend is here, and we are looking forward to exciting activities in Indianapolis. We're here to share our NBA odds series while making a 2024 NBA Three-Point Contest prediction and pick for All-Star weekend.

The three-point contest is probably one of the most popular events that people look forward to on All-Star weekend. It is comparable to the Home Run derby in baseball. Now, we look at the eight guys who are going to compete in this year's three-point contest.

Last year, Damian Lillard won the three-point contest. The year before, Towns won the event. They are both in this year's edition. However, one person who will not be in this year's three-point contest is two-time winner Stephen Curry. Instead, he will participate in the first-ever inaugural three-point contest against Sabrina Ionescu, which will be a battle between the NBA and the WNBA.

In the meantime, there are six other guys who have never won the three-point contest, and they all hope to take down Lillard and Towns. It should be interesting to see if they can stand out. Let's see how they do.

Here are the Three-Point Contest NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: 2024 NBA Three-Point Contest Odds

Damian Lillard: +420

Tyrese Haliburton: +440

Trae Young: +600

Malik Beasley: +650

Donovan Mitchell: +700

Lauri Markkanen: +700

Jalen Brunson: +700

Karl-Anthony Towns: +700

How to Watch Three-Point Contest

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Lillard Will Win

Lillard is exceptional. Now, he hopes to repeat as the three-point contest winner. There has not been a repeat champion since Jason Kapono accomplished the feat in 2008. Consider the fact that Lillard is not a leader in any of the three-point stats this season. In fact, he is shooting only 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. The only reason why Lillard has a chance to repeat is because shooting with no pressure is significantly different than doing it with a hand in your face. Lillard has a good shot.

Why Haliburton Will Win

Haliburton is coming off an injury and getting back in the swing of things. However, he also has not been one of the top guys from the triples. Haliburton currently is shooting 40 percent from the three-point line. Now, he hopes to showcase his skills in this contest. Haliburton is the second-most favorite to win this contest. But he needs to take better shots. Luckily, he knows this court very well.

Why Young Will Win

Young is not just a great shooter, but he actually shows up on the list. He has the third-most three-point shots made in the association. Young has the ability to hit the shot from beyond the arc. Moreover, he knows how to connect and get hot. But he is also shooting only 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. He may need to dig deep to have a shot.

Why Beasley Will Win

Beasley is fourth on this list because he is shooting 44.4 percent from the triples. While he is not a top-5 shooter, he is a wildcard because he is on the outside looking in. Beasley has done better this season than he has ever done throughout his entire career. Ultimately, he has a chance to shock the world because he is a solid shooter with many attributes.

Why Mitchell Will Win

Mitchell has never shot over 40 percent from beyond the arc. Currently, he is shooting 36.1 percent from the triples. Mitchell is one of the best players in the league. However, the three-point shot is not his best. Mitchell will need to take advantage of his chances.

Why Markkanen Will Win

Markkanen is shooting 40.3 percent from beyond the arc this season. Ultimately, that helped him earn a spot in the three-point contest. Markkanen is a streaky player and can get hot if he finds his rhythm.

Why Brunson Will Win

Brunson is shooting 41.1 percent from the triples this season. Overall, he is a solid shooter, and his three-point shot has improved. But he will have a tall task attempting to overcome the other shooters in this group.

Why Towns Will Win

Towns has the benefit of the doubt because he actually won this contest two seasons ago. Yet, he has the longest odds to win this. Towns is shooting 43.7 percent from the triples. Ultimately, if you believe that experience prevails, then Towns is a good pick to go with.

Final Three-Point Contest Prediction & Pick

Towns and Young would be the favorites if this contest were taking place anywhere else. However, it is in Indianapolis. Haliburton gets the advantage for that alone.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Three-Point Contest Prediction & Pick: Tyrese Haliburton +440