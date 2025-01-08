The Atlanta Hawks were locked in a tight battle with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, with the game hanging in the balance with just seconds to go. Then, the team's star shotmakers took over.

With the Hawks holding onto a three-point lead, Jazz guard Collin Sexton knocked down a tough 3-pointer to tie the game at 121 with just a few seconds to go. However, Hawks star Trae Young got the last laugh. Young pulled up from just beyond half court and drained a game winner to give the Hawks an improbable 124-121 victory.

Young has become known for his late-game heroics, and now this shot will be added to the list as one of his best clutch moments in the NBA.

Young didn't shoot the ball as often as he usually does in this one, and he struggled to find the touch from the floor until the game's closing seconds. However, he still finished with a monster stat line: 24 points on 6-for-16 shooting and 20 assists. Young also knocked down 3-of-10 3-pointers, including the final shot.

While Young struggled to find the range, big man Clint Capela was on fire. He finished with 18 points on a very efficient 9-for-11 shooting from the field, with Young setting up a majority of his buckets. De'Andre Hunter scored 17 points off the bench and Dyson Daniels added 16 to help out the Hawks in the scoring column.

The Jazz were carried by star big man Lauri Markkanen, like they usually are, in this one. He scored 35 points on 11-for-21 shooting while drilling eight 3-pointers. Sexton added 24 for the Jazz, including the game-tying bucket, and Walker Kessler scored 21.

This win gets the Hawks back above .500 in the middle of a topsy-turvy season where they have struggled to be consistent and stack wins together. They have shown high-end potential, such as during their run to the NBA Cup semifinals, but they have also shown that they are capable of losing to any team on any given night. As it stands, the Hawks are stuck in sixth place in the Eastern Conference through 37 games.