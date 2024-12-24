Before the Atlanta Hawks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dyson Daniels was awarded for Defensive Player of the Month in November. On the same night, he showed people why he should get it for December as well, finishing the game with eight steals, the most he's had in a game this season.

With his eight steals, he did something that hadn't been done in almost 50 years, according to Hawks PR.

“Daniels is the first player in the NBA since Draymond Green (2/10/17) to have at least 8 steals and 2 blocks in a single game and the only Hawk to do so since at least 1973-74 (when the NBA began recording steals),” the Hawks wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Daniels continues to be a game-changer on defense and is one of the reasons why the Hawks have improved in that area as a team over the past few weeks.

Dyson Daniels continues to impress on defense

The Hawks have been leading with their defense over the past few weeks, and Dyson Daniels has been one of the disruptors on that side of the ball. After their win against the Timberwolves, Trae Young gave props to the Hawks' defense and what they've been able to accomplish.

“Our defense has been real good these past few weeks, so we’ve been doing real great on that end,” Young said. “The offense has been lacking, but we had some shots to go in and our defense stayed with us.”

Earlier in the season, head coach Quin Snyder talked about the habits the Hawks needed to have to continue to build on their defense and how they needed to do those things over a period of time to be successful.

“In order to formulate habits, it requires both effort and focus,” Snyder said. “You give both of those things, over time you improve. That’s something that’s been impressive among our guys, in doing some of that, it feeds itself. Hopefully, we can continue to do that. I like we’re focused on it, I like we’re giving effort. For me, it’s the question of, you gotta do that over a long period of time. It’s different opponents and different situations, and that’s not to diminish what guys are doing right now, but we gotta keep doing it and keep being consistent.”

If the Hawks can continue to play at a high level on defense, they should be able to win a lot of games, even if they're not at their best on offense.