Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young had a three-word reaction to guard Dejounte Murray's wild 41-point game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

“Let Him Cook ! DM5🔥🤝,” Young wrote.

Murray ended the 127-113 win over Minnesota with 41 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals. He hit 17 of his 24 shots from the field and three of his five tries from the 3-point line. Young added 24 points and eight assists in 35 minutes of play. Forward Onyeka Okongwu garnered 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists off the bench.

Murray scored 40 points or more on two occasions during the 2022-23 regular season. He notched 30 or more points or more in six games last season. The former Washington guard dropped a season-high 41 points during an 18-point win over the Portland Trail Blazers in March. He hit 17 of his 22 shots from the floor. He added five rebounds, six assists and one steal.

Murray has averaged 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game during the four games he has played this season. The one-time All-Star scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished six assists in a six-point loss to the New York Knicks last Friday. The former San Antonio Spurs guard averaged 20.5 points per contest during his first year with the Hawks. It would be good enough for second place in points per game on the Hawks roster behind Young.

Atlanta is 2-2 on the 2023-24 season following its victory over the Timberwolves. The Hawks prevailed over the Milwaukee Bucks but fell to the Knicks and Charlotte Hornets in their first few matchups of the season. Atlanta went 3-1 in its first four games of the 2022-23 season. It finished the year with a 41-41 record before falling in six games to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Hawks will tip off against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday in State Farm Arena.