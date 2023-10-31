Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have battled their way back from an 0-2 opening to the 2023-24 campaign with two straight wins to now even their record at two wins and two losses. Young hasn't quite found his outside shooting touch yet on the new season, and his status for the Hawks' upcoming November 1 game against the Washington Wizards recently received an update that might generate some concern within the fanbase.

On Tuesday, the team announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that Young will be listed as questionable for the Wizards contest with right Achilles inflammation. Joining Young on the injury report is Wesley Matthews, who has yet to appear in a game this season while dealing with a mild strain in his right calf.

During Monday night's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Young had his best game of the season, scoring 24 points on decent efficiency, but it was his backcourt mate Dejounte Murray who did most of the heavy lifting, dropping 22 points on a perfect 8-8 shooting in the third quarter alone to help rally Atlanta back from what had been a 21-point Timberwolves lead. Atlanta would astonishingly go up by as many as 17 before ultimately winning the game by 14. Dejounte Murray finished the contest with 41 points, matching a career-high and looking like the bona fide number two option Hawks fans had envisioned when the team traded for him last summer.

Theoretically, the Hawks should be able to defeat the Wizards even if Young is unable to go, but if Atlanta fans have learned anything over the last two years, it's to never underestimate or overestimate the team's ability to defy expectations–in the best and worst ways.