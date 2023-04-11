The Atlanta Hawks front office has the green light from ownership to consider trades involving Trae Young, and Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards called out the timing of this report on Twitter.

“The hawks are sick for leaking this before the play in 😭🤦🏽‍♂️ yikess,” wrote Kyle Kuzma on Twitter.

The Hawks and Trae Young will play the Miami Heat on Tuesday on the road in the play-in tournament. The winner will play the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. The loser will face either the Toronto Raptors or the Chicago Bulls in a second NBA play-in game. The winner of that game would go on to face the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Wizards missed the NBA play-in tournament, so Kuzma is an outside observer of the playoffs right now, and it appears he is taking that time to make his opinions on the playoffs known.

Trae Young has been viewed as a building block for the Hawks since he came into the league. His Hawks made the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago, but have not lived up to those expectations in the two seasons since. During this season, the Hawks fired head coach Nate McMillan and replaced him with Quin Snyder in hopes of improving the performance of the team.

It will be interesting to see how the Hawks perform in the play-in tournament, and whether or not they will move on from Young this offseason.