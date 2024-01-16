The Hawks star continues to climb the ranks... even dethroning Stephen Curry in this particular statistic.

The Atlanta Hawks may be one of the biggest disappointments in the NBA this season, but Trae Young continues to fill the stat sheet as the head of his team's offense. On Monday night, Young was quite the heliocentric force at the point yet again, dropping 36 points and 13 assists in the Hawks' 109-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs while shooting 11-24 from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc.

As a result, Young has cemented himself as one of the greatest stat-sheet stuffers at the point guard position. In fact, the Hawks star is now the fastest NBA player in history to reach at least 10,000 points, 3,500 assists, and 1,000 three-pointers for one's career, needing just 390 games to do so, according to NBA History on Twitter (X).

Trae Young entered the night in need of exactly 30 points to breach the 10,000 mark (he had tallied 3,676 assists and 1,002 triples prior to the Hawks' contest against the Spurs), and he nearly crossed that mark in just one half after he dropped 29 of his 36 points in a torrid first half effort where he shot 10-14 from the field and 6-7 from deep.

Young needing just 390 games to accomplish this feat shows what a dynamic point guard he truly is, befuddling defenses with his incredible scoring ability (thanks to his deep shooting range and feathery floater touch) all the while being a threat to ping the ball to the open man at all times.

Just to put in perspective how incredible this feat is for the Hawks star, the previous fastest NBA player to reach those marks was Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who needed 513 games (123 more games than Young, equivalent to 1.5 full seasons) to reach the 10,000/3,500/1,000 club. Rounding out the top five are Damian Lillard, who needed 553 games, Baron Davis (590), Tim Hardaway (605), and Kyrie Irving (611).

Of course, Trae Young hasn't quite seen his performances on the court translate to consistent success for the Hawks. Even after the Hawks' most recent win over the Spurs, they remain seven games below .500, and they're likely to sell off veteran pieces at the trade deadline. But make no mistake about it, Young is a bona fide star, and the Hawks should have some greater sense of urgency when it comes to putting the right pieces around their franchise cornerstone.