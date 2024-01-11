Will the Spurs and Hawks agree to a Dejounte Murray trade?

Will the San Antonio Spurs acquire Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks? The Spurs are reportedly interested in a reunion, but Murray may not have mutual interest.

“(Shams) Charania noted that Murray is under contract, so the Spurs have the leverage. However, there are indications Murray doesn't have significant interest in returning to the Spurs,” Matt Moore of actionnetwork.com reports.

A trade for Dejounte Murray would not be a win-now move for the 6-30 Spurs. Rather, the acquisition would add more talent for the future alongside Victor Wembanyama while San Antonio continues to rebuild.

The formula for developing a winning NBA team typically involves building around at least two stars. Adding impactful role players is also of the utmost importance. The Spurs expect Victor Wembanyama to become a superstar, and their roster also features a number of players with potential.

However, San Antonio's inexperience has played a major role in their 2023-24 underperformance. Murray would instantly provide an element of veteran leadership. He is still only 27-years old, but that would certainly be considered a true veteran on the 2023-24 Spurs.

Will a Spurs-Hawks Dejounte Murray trade come to fruition?

Murray is expected to draw plenty of interest ahead of the trade deadline. Atlanta will likely be open to moving him amid their underwhelming campaign.

San Antonio will be a team to monitor in Murray trade talks. However, if the report is accurate and Murray “doesn't have significant interest” in a reunion, then perhaps the Hawks will look to discuss a trade with a different team.

At the moment, there is much uncertainty surrounding the situation. It will be interesting to see if the Spurs and Hawks end up engaging in trade talks, and if Murray's thoughts on a trade back to San Antonio change.