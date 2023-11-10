Hawks star Trae Young was deep in his bag during the first half of their Mexico City game vs. the Magic, even unleashing a logo triple.

Locked in a tight contest with the Orlando Magic in their Mexico City game, Trae Young was doing his best to prop up the Atlanta Hawks in the first half. Young was on point, drawing plenty of fouls as he got to the paint at will in the screen-and-roll game, all the while being the most efficient he has been thus far this season. The Hawks star ended the first half with 33 points on 9-14 shooting from the field, with three of those 33 points coming in quite an emphatic fashion.

Leading by four, 56-52, with around four minutes to go in the second quarter, Young let it fly from around the logo area, catching Magic defender Jalen Suggs off guard. The Hawks star made the triple with conviction, much to the delight of the crowd in Mexico City.

TRAE FROM GUADALAJARA pic.twitter.com/iTXGO2pqLW — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 10, 2023

Trae Young was definitely motivated to score on this possession given what had transpired just a few minutes ago to that point. During the previous possession, Young felt like he was on the receiving end of an illegal screen from Magic center Moe Wagner, which gave Jalen Suggs all the space he needed to sink an easy triple. The Hawks point guard was clearly incensed, protesting the no-call and drawing a technical foul in the process.

But this just served as further fuel for Young to get more buckets against the Magic. The following possession, the Hawks star was deep in his bag, splitting the double-team with a lightning quick dribble and then faking Paolo Banchero out of his shoes with a feint towards Jalen Johnson before softly nestling in a floater.

At the time of writing, the Hawks, however, have now fallen behind to the Magic, as Trae Young hasn't been able to carry over his dazzling play in the first half towards the second. Young has gone just 1-7 from the field for two points in the third quarter, with the Hawks just mustering 18 points thus far in that period to go down by five points entering the final frame.

But with one quarter to go, expect Young to be much better for the Hawks as they try to get back to winning ways.