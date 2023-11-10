The Magic will gear up for an exciting NBA showdown against the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City, highlighting basketball's global reach.

As the Orlando Magic prepare to face off against the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City, the excitement among the team's players is palpable. Set to play Thursday at 9:30 PM ET, this game marks the NBA's 32nd appearance in Mexico and is a significant cultural event for the league and its players.

The Atlanta Hawks, currently holding a 4-3 record under the full-year guidance of coach Quinn Snyder, have been performing exceptionally on the offensive front, averaging 122 points per game. The Hawks, known for their high-scoring games, had previously challenged the Magic, outscoring them in three of their four matchups last season and winning the series 3-1.

Magic players Markelle Fultz, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs are eagerly anticipating the upcoming game. Wagner expressed his excitement about playing in Mexico and the significance of these international games.

“I’m really excited. I know how big this is for everybody that’s coming to this game. So, I’m really excited to be a part of it and like I said, hopefully we can get one more,” Wagner said. He further added, “I was just telling them, the Mavs in 2012 they came to Berlin and played a game there and it’s really tough because the US is pretty far away when you’re over there in Europe. So I’m sure people here feel kind of the same and that’s why I know these games are really important for them to see us up close and really cool for me to be a part of it.”

Suggs couldn't been happier about the game and the opportunity to engage with fans in Mexico.

“It’s been dope. You know just the fact that around the ball that is taking us around the world. I think it’s a pretty dope experience, the game is becoming a lot more global,” Suggs said, acknowledging the global reach of basketball and the joy it brings to fans worldwide.

Focusing on the upcoming game, the Magic players acknowledged the need to contain the Hawks' formidable backcourt duo of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. In their last encounter in December, Young exploded for 37 points and 13 assists, with Murray adding 17 points.

“I think they just got great players with Dejounte and Trae Young, really facilitate and also score the ball on multiple levels. So I think just being able to contain them and keep them in front and also keep the other guys from scoring as well,” Fultz noted, emphasizing the importance of a team effort in defense.

Magic in Mexico

The Magic are aware of the Hawks' offensive strengths and are preparing accordingly. “They’re playing well, really pick and roll coverage is going to be a big one. We know Trae and Dejounte are going to be in a lot of them guarding our yard and closing out to their snipers, you know shooting the ball well and really playing well offensively,” Suggs added, highlighting the importance of a solid defensive strategy.

However, the Magic will be entering the game with some roster challenges as Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, and Trevelin Queen will be absent once again due to injuries or G-League assignments. Additionally, Fultz is currently listed as questionable after missing the last three games with a knee injury, while Jonathan Isaac is listed as probable to play.

The upcoming game in Mexico City is more than just another NBA matchup; it's a celebration of the sport's growing global influence and a unique experience for the players and fans alike. As the Magic and the Hawks prepare to take the court, the anticipation and excitement for this international showcase of basketball talent continue to build.