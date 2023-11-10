Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young wants fans to know he had nothing to do with a questionable post from the team's Twitter account.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have gotten off to a decent start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Although Young has yet to find consistency in his perimeter shooting so far on the campaign, Atlanta was recently able to reel off four straight wins following a disappointing 0-2 beginning to the year.

Atlanta is currently ramping up to take part in the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, and the Hawks' social media team recently got very close to and perhaps stepped over the line when promoting the team's participation in the event.

Atlanta's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted a shockingly suggestive parody video featuring their mascot, Harry the Hawk, that referenced the adult site OnlyFans as a way to promote their upcoming tournament games, and the team was subjected to some hilarious criticism online.

Trae Young, for his part, was quick to deny involvement in the post, tweeting, “I had no part of this.”

I had no part of this..🤦🏽‍♂️😂 https://t.co/qgCmPBiIR0 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) November 9, 2023

Young's backcourt running mate Dejounte Murray was also quick to disassociate himself with the team's shocking post, writing, “MANNNNNNN DELETE THIS S**T!!!!!!!”

The Hawks' social media team has always been known in NBA circles to push the envelope, unafraid to troll other teams and players in a fun way as well as putting on various promotions that have won over fans.

However, considering the large sector of the NBA fanbase that is comprised of young children, it was objectively a bit jarring to see a team's official account directly reference decidedly adult content.

It certainly wouldn't be a shocker if the controversial post doesn't stay up for very long.