Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young couldn’t be more clutch on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.

With the game tied at 127-127 and just four seconds left, Young took the final shot and made sure he delivers the Hawks to victory. Young had no hesitation as he took over and put matters into his own hands. The sharpshooter attacked into the painted area, faked a jumper to get his defender out, and then launched from near the free throw line as the ball swished into the basket right as time expired.

TRAE YOUNG CALLED GAME 🥶pic.twitter.com/KLwPuBjkmo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 26, 2023

Sure enough, it sent the whole State Farm Arena into frenzy as they celebrated the wild finish. Trae Young and John Collins couldn’t help but get hyped as well with their crunchtime performance.

Young struggled shooting from deep (1-of-5) once again in the game, but it didn’t slow him down one bit in leading the Hawks. He top-scored with 34 points on 12-of-26 shooting from the field, all while adding eight assists and two steals in the 129-127 win.

The Nets are coming off a horrendous loss to the Chicago Bulls, so they entered the showdown with the Hawks with plenty of motivation. That much is clear after four Brooklyn players breached the 20-point mark, with Cameron Johnson leading the way with 27. Unfortunately for them, even their balanced effort is not enough to take down Young and the soaring Hawks squad.

Atlanta has now won two games in a row since firing Nate McMillan. It sure seems Young has rejuvenated as well, especially considering the fact that it’s his second straight 34-point outing.