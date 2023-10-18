Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young knows comparisons between him and Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will follow him for the rest of his career, but he doesn't let that bother him.

Instead, Young has his eyes set on bringing home a championship to Atlanta.

“I don’t let that bother me,” Young said. “Cause if I win it all, all that stuff will be shown and talked about. If I win a championship maybe people will start bringing up some of the things that happened in the past. I'm focusing on helping my team win this season,” via SiriusXM NBA Radio.

Since the draft-day trade which sent Trae Young to the Hawks and Doncic to the Mavericks, the two players have been linked. So far, Doncic has accumulated more accolades in his career. The former Rookie of the Year is a 4x NBA All-Star and member of the All-NBA First Team. He also has been in the NBA MVP consideration. Young only has two All-Star appearances and one All-NBA Third Team nod. Still, Young is looking to beat Doncic out when it comes to winning titles.

Neither Doncic nor Young have won a title thus far. The Hawks had a better season than the Mavericks, who collapsed toward the end of the year and fell out of the playoffs. Atlanta earned the seventh seed, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the first round. If Atlanta wants to win a title, they'll have to beat out a crowded Eastern Conference featuring the Miami Heat, Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks.

The Hawks will play their next preseason game Friday versus the Philadelphia 76ers.