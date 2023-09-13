Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young has been the subject of many trade rumors dating back to the weeks preceding the 2023 NBA playoffs. While Young's stellar postseason performance against the Boston Celtics mostly quieted those concerns, that still didn't stop some from speculating on whether Atlanta would test the market for its franchise player this summer.

However, a recent post from Young's Instagram would seem to put most of that chatter to bed.

“To the A for good!” wrote Young. “…Year 6 OTW!”

The Trae Young trade rumors have been some of the most bizarre NBA developments from the last few months. No actual sources or leaks have emerged from either Young's camp or from the Hawks organization; however, speculation and cleverly worded reports have been rampant surrounding the former Oklahoma Sooner, who joined the Hawks in 2018 as part of a draft-night trade involving Luka Doncic.

Young has already established himself as one of the premier guards in the NBA, constantly finishing near the top in both points and assists and having already made it closer to the NBA Finals than fellow All-NBA guards like Damian Lillard, Doncic, Ja Morant, and others.

Still, Young's name also has caused some polarization in NBA discourse, with concern about both his defensive setbacks as well as his propensity to embellish contact in hopes of drawing a foul. Back-to-back early postseason exits from Atlanta have done little to quiet these concerns.

Still, it seems that Hawks fans can breathe a bit easier following this latest social media post.

The Hawks season begins on October 25 against the Charlotte Hornets.