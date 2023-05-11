A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Trae Young was named as part of the All-NBA Team for the first time last season. Unfortunately for the Atlanta Hawks star, it’s not going to be two years in a row for him after the 24-year-old was snubbed for this season’s All-NBA selection.

Young has caught wind of the news and he quickly took to Twitter to share his unfiltered reaction to what he seems to consider a blatant sign of disrespect:

“They” said I had “empty stats” ..😂🥱😂

🤔 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 11, 2023

For what it’s worth, Trae Young put up some pretty remarkable numbers in his fifth season in the NBA: 26.2 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 3.0 rebounds, a career-high 10.2 assists, and 1.1 steals in 34.8 minutes per game. He also knocked down 2.1 triples per contest on a 33.5 percent clip.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

More importantly, though, Young led the Hawks to a playoff berth this season. They finished eighth in the East via the Play-In tournament. Atlanta did fall to the Boston Celtics in the first round, though, so we did not see much of Young and his heroics in the postseason. They pushed Jayson Tatum and Co. to six games, but in the end, the Celtics were just too strong for the Hawks.

Trae Young has been in this position before, and he’s been able to bounce back and prove himself. I’m pretty sure the two-time All-Star is going to take this snub on the chin — after ranting about it a bit, of course — and come back stronger next season. After all, we don’t expect anything less from him.