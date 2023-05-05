Trae Young’s five-year tenure with the Atlanta Hawks has been one filled with great individual triumphs and a middling amount of overall team success. Outside of the club’s inspiring Eastern Conference Finals run back in 2021, the point guard has regularly been a one-and-done participant under the bright lights of the postseason, with 2023 being no exception.

However, even with their lowly turnouts of late and the swirling of trade rumors surrounding the point guard, Young still seems content with residing in Atlanta moving forward, and a big reason for this seems to be due to the club’s head coach, Quin Snyder.

Signed mid-way through the 2022-23 regular season, the former Utah Jazz headman has given the club’s two-time All-Star a sizeable amount of hope for the organization’s future and, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, he’s excited to see what they can build together.

“Quin is the future,” Young said after the team was eliminated from the playoffs last month, per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “I believe with him here, this city is going to win a championship, and it’s just about bringing in the right pieces for him… I think he’s going to be great for us and I am excited about the future with him.”

Despite his earlier-than-desired start to the offseason, Trae Young had yet another impressive campaign. Suiting up in 73 games, the 24-year-old finished the year off with stellar averages of 26.2 points, 10.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while boasting a team-best plus-minus rating of +3.3.

Though the trade rumor mill will have one believe the end may soon be near for both Young and Atlanta, based on his recent comments, one could infer that, in actuality, 2023-24 could wind up being the start of a new beginning.