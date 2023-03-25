A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There is a lot riding on Saturday’s Eastern Conference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers as both teams look to secure their spot in the playoffs. As always, Trae Young was totally invested in the contest, and at one point, the Hawks star got a little bit too heated with a game official. It resulted in an early shower for Trae after he got himself ejected in the third quarter.

Young turned the ball over after he was whistled for an offensive foul. The Hawks point guard clearly did not agree with the call and he decided to forcefully throw the ball toward referee Scott Wall:

Trae Young has been ejected from the Hawks-Pacers game for throwing the ball toward the referee with force after being called for an offensive foul on a previous play. It is Young's 15th tech of the season.pic.twitter.com/bbjLCBOSA5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2023

The game official was able to catch the ball, but it was enough for him to decide that Young had to be thrown out. Trae had no other choice but to leave the game and head to the locker room after just 21 minutes of action. He finished with 14 points on 6-of-11 shooting, to go along with three rebounds, five assists, a steal, and three turnovers.

Also worth noting is the fact that this was Trae Young’s fifteenth technical foul of the season. He only needs one more before drawing an automatic suspension. It goes without saying that the 24-year-old will need to watch himself from here on out as the Hawks continue to battle for positioning out in the East.

Atlanta entered Saturday’s game against the Pacers with a 36-37 record and eighth in the East. The Pacers, on the other hand, are still battling their way for a spot in the Play-In tournament as they lie at 11th with a 33-41 standing (just 3.5 games behind Atlanta).