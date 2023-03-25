Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young put together a solid offensive performance in Wednesday’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He scored 29 points — on 3-for-4 shooting from behind the three-point arc — and dished out eight assists in a game the Hawks went on to lose by a final score of 125-124. So when Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and the Indiana Pacers visit the State Farm Arena on Saturday night to play the Hawks, every Hawks fan under the sun will want to know: Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

Trae Young injury status vs. Pacers

The Hawks have Young listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown due to a left calf contusion, per the NBA’s official injury report. In other injury news relevant to the Hawks, De’Andre Hunter (leg knee contusion) is also questionable to play for Atlanta.

Young, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the Hawks franchise. He’s averaging 26.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game across 66 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Oklahoma standout isn’t scoring the ball with great efficiency from the field in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Young’s current 43.3% field-goal percentage is the second-lowest of his pro career.

Expect the Hawks to beat the Pacers at home on Saturday, regardless of if Young is in the lineup. After all, the Pacers have struggled on the road all season, as they own a 14-24 road record. But with regard to the question, Is Trae Young playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is maybe.