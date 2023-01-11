Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will miss Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks with a non-COVID-related illness, according to a report from Atlanta Journal-Constitution Hawks reporter Lauren L. Williams.

Young was not present for the team’s shootaround that was available to the media, Williams continued. The Hawks also ruled out center Clint Capela, who missed the last 11 of 12 games with a right calf strain in an 11-point loss to the Orlando Magic.

The 24-year-old guard is averaging 27.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game in 36 games played. Young most recently dropped 30 points in a Sunday win over the Los Angeles Clippers, shooting pullup shots from the top of the paint and at the 3-point line over a variety of defenders as he earned his third 30+ point game in the last five contests.

It will be the fifth game Trae Young missed this year and the second he missed against Milwaukee, according to Basketball Reference.

Trae Young last missed a game against the Brooklyn Nets after suffering a calf injury against the Indiana Pacers in late December. The Hawks took a timeout after he was in noticeable pain following a drive against Pacers center Myles Turner and forward Oshae Brissett. The 6-foot-1-inch guard limped towards the Gainbridge Fieldhouse baskets after shooting a floater over Brissett and guard Andrew Nembhard.

Trae Young sat out with a right shin injury during a 117-98 blowout over the Bucks in early November. It would be forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee’s first loss of the season and the first of four losses in their next six games. He scored 21 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished nine assists in the Hawks’ next game against Milwaukee.

The Hawks will tip off against the Bucks at 7:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday in State Farm Arena. The game will be broadcasted on Bally Sports Southeast and ESPN.