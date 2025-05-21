The Atlanta Hawks are currently looking for ways to bolster their roster this offseason in the wake of yet another play-in tournament exit. Although rumors continue to swirl, it seems likely that Trae Young will be onboard in Atlanta for at least next season as the team tries to put a contender together around him.

Recently, Bill Simmons of The Ringer floated a shocking trade idea that would see the Hawks land Milwaukee Bucks superstar and trade candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I had somebody ask me, because he’s heard some of the Giannis content we’ve done on different pods, and he was like, ‘Why isn’t Atlanta in the Giannis convo?’ I was like what do you mean? He’s like, ‘Well Jalen Johnson’s awesome, he’s on their team.’ He just got hurt, everyone forgets he didn’t play the second half of the year, but as a centerpiece,” said Simmons. “They don’t have their next couple picks but they have picks later. It would be pretty easy for them to put something together and basically turn it into Trae and Giannis and keep Giannis in the East.”

An interesting idea for the Hawks

In theory, Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the perfect superstar for Trae Young to play alongside, able to torment opposing defenses at the rim as well as covering for Young's shortcomings on the other side of the floor.

Parting ways with Jalen Johnson, who might have made an All-Star team last year had he not gotten hurt, would be a difficult pill to swallow for Hawks fans, but of course, such is likely the price it would take to get a top three player in the world in Antetokounmpo.

As Simmons mentioned, the Hawks don't have their own draft pick this year, but they do own the number 13 overall pick due to a previous trade with the Sacramento Kings, which would almost assuredly be on its way to Milwaukee should an Antetokounmpo trade go down.

While it's unlikely that anything ever materializes on this front, it's still that time of year where teams no longer in the playoffs can start to dream.