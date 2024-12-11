The Atlanta Hawks will be facing the New York Knicks in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup, which is probably the biggest game of the season for both teams so far. For the Hawks, they've been healthy over the past few weeks, but the latest injury report shows some important players that they'll need if they want to compete against the Knicks.

Trae Young, De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, and Bogdan Bogdanovic are all on the injury report, and everyone will be waiting to see who will be available. As of now, Young and Hunter are probable, while Johnson and Bogdanovic are questionable.

Johnson missed the team's last game against the Denver Nuggets with right shoulder soreness, and Bogdanovic also missed the game with a left quad contusion. Both players were important to the team's six-game winning streak, and playing against a talent squad like the Knicks, they'll be needed on the court.

Hunter missed a few weeks earlier in the season due to a right knee injury but since returning to the court, he's been one of the most impactful players on the floor for the Hawks. He also found himself in the Sixth Man of the Year conversations with the way he's scoring the ball.

Young has been on the injury report every game but has been listed as probably with right Achilles tendinitis. The league fined the Hawks $100,00o for sitting Young out during their game against the Boston Celtics because they thought he could play, even though he was ruled out with an Achilles injury.

Hawks looking to get healthy for NBA Cup game

The Hawks defeated the Knicks earlier in the season, and though they weren't as healthy as they've recently been, Zaccharie Risacher was the bright spot in that game. Risacher finished the game with 33 points, shot 6-of-10 from three, and led the Hawks to the win.

After his career game, Risacher shared a note that head coach Quin Snyder has given him since the start of the season.

“[Quin] basically tells me to shoot the f—— ball,” Risacher said. “And that’s not just from him. It’s from everybody from the coaching staff to my teammates. It helps with my confidence, especially coming from France and trying to adjust. It’s good to be in that kind of situation where you have that confidence from your coach and everybody else.”

The Hawks might need another night like that from Risacher if some of their players aren't available, and the hope is that they can be fully healthy so they can advance to the next round.