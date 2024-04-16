The Atlanta Hawks take on the Chicago Bulls as part of the Play-In games Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Hawks finished the regular season 36-46, but they were still four games ahead of the 11th-place team. The Hawks lost two of their three games against the Bulls this season. In those three games, Bogdan Bogdanovic led the team with 23.3 points per game. Trae Young only played in two of those games, but he averaged 20.0 points and 13.5 assists per game. As a team, the Hawks put up 117.3 points per game against the Bulls this season.
The Bulls are the ninth seed, and have made the Play-In game, which puts them in postseason play for the third straight year. Chicago won two of their three meetings with Atlanta this season. In those games, DeMar DeRozan has averaged 28.3 points, and 5.3 assists per game. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White are both averaging over 20.0 points per game, as well. As a team, Chicago is averaging 118.3 points per game against the Hawks this season. Dosunmu and Andre Drummond are both questionable for the game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hawks-Bulls Odds
Atlanta Hawks: +3 (-108)
Moneyline: +126
Chicago Bulls: -3 (-112)
Moneyline: -148
Over: 220.5 (-108)
Under: 220.5 (-112)
How to Watch Hawks vs. Bulls
Time: 9:30 PM ET/6:30 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread/Win
Atlanta has to keep up their scoring if they want to prolong their season. They do not play good defense, so Trae Young, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Dejounte Murray are all going to have to step up on the offensive side. The good news is they are scoring just over 117.0 points per game against the Bulls this season. When the Bulls allow more than 115 points this year, they have a record of 11-26. Chicago will not win if their opponent has a good offensive day, so that is exactly what the Hawks need to do in this game.
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
Chicago should be able to have a big offensive game Wednesday night. During the regular season, the Hawks were the third-worst defensive team in the NBA. They allowed the third-highest points per game (120.5), third-highest field goal percentage (49.5), and third-highest three-point percentage (38.4), and they averaged the seventh-most fouls per game (19.4). All the Bulls have to do is play smart offense, and hit their open shots. If they do that, they will win this game.
The Bulls are 25-7 when scoring over 115 points this season. this includes both their wins over the Hawks during the season. Chicago should have no problem putting up those points in this game, as well. Especially with this being a home game, expect the Bulls to come out with energy and ready to play on the offensive side of the ball.
Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick
This is a Play-In game between two sub-.500 teams, but that does not take away the fact that it should be a good one. The Bulls have played better all season, and in the postseason, it is the defense that wins. I am going to take the Bulls spread in this game.
Final Hawks-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -3 (-112)