By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Published 17 hours ago



Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hasn’t had the easiest of times putting the ball through the hoop in the early goings of the season. He struggled from the field yet again during the Hawks’ 125-119 loss to the Utah Jazz, needing 28 shots (making 10 of them) to get 22 points.

In fact, over Young’s past four games, he has made only 29 out of his last 89 field goal attempts, a 32.5 percent clip. This recent cold streak has tanked his percentages so much that Ice Trae is now the owner of the league’s worst field-goal percentage at 37.8 percent (minimum 150 attempts).

Per StatMuse:

Trae Young is shooting 37.8% this season. The worst in the NBA among players with at least 150 attempts. pic.twitter.com/u4u2150GjE — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 10, 2022

The addition of Dejounte Murray was made to ease the offensive burden Trae Young carried on a nightly basis, and the Hawks have remained extremely solid with a 7-4 record despite Young’s less-than-stellar shooting numbers to begin the campaign. With the vast array of weapons in Young’s side, it’s a bit of a wonder why he has averaged the most number of shot attempts he’s had for his career this season. It might help Young’s efficiency if he ceded more shots to his teammates that aren’t the least bit lacking in talent.

It’s also important to note that Young has been dealing with various injuries this season after he had his eye poked by Julius Randle, and more recently, he’s been dealing with shin soreness. Young missed the Hawks’ streak-busting win over the Milwaukee Bucks due to the latter injury.

At the end of the day, those percentages will inevitably go up. Young, despite his penchant for contested shots and deep threes, has never shot below 40 percent from the field for an entire season. Moreover, Ice Trae put up the most efficient scoring year of his career just last season (46 percent), and it’s not difficult to envision him getting into his groove the deeper we go into the season.