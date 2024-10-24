The Atlanta Hawks open their 2024-2025 campaign versus the rebuilding Brooklyn Nets, still figuring out the Ben Simmons situation while managing their assets. Meanwhile, the Hawks recently traded Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans in the offseason, fielding star guard Trae Young and their latest No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, along with rising star Jalen Johnson, whom they also extended. Speaking of Trae Young, the All-Star guard has now inched closer to John Stockton in his performance against the Nets.

“Trae Young has extended his streak of dishing out 5+ assists to 162 straight games, the third-longest such streak in NBA history,” according to the Hawks PR account on X, formerly Twitter. Here's how the list shakes out:

John Stockton: 336 Isiah Thomas: 209 Trae Young: 162

Hawks vs. Nets

For the Nets, trading Mikal Bridges to conference rival New York Knicks signaled their commitment to a rebuild. However, they still have assets that may not fit their timeline and they may want to offload to contenders for the right price.

For instance, they still have Cam Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith, two wing players rumored over the years as possible trade targets for various teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, Anthony Davis' dominance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on opening night showed they need a backup big man more than anything. The team could use two-way wing depth, for sure, but they need a center to spell AD and help keep him healthy throughout the season.

Two-way wing players are in short supply across the league, though, and teams may want to move on them sooner or later.

The Hawks are also in flux. They might have made a choice between trading Murray and Young, but they might decide to deal the All-Star sharpshooter after all if Risacher pans out and they decide to build around him instead.

Hawks fans might want to keep an eye out on the Trae Young trade situation, particularly if his trade market warms up as the season progresses and his play inches him closer to John Stockton territory.