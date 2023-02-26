With the Atlanta Hawks tied at 127 with the Brooklyn Nets Sunday afternoon in Atlanta, the Hawks had a chance to close the game out, and the ball found its way to the hands of guard Trae Young.

If and when that happens, that’s never a good sign for the opponent, and as was the case for many teams, the scenario didn’t end well for the Nets.

Trae Young would go on to hit a mid-range floater, giving Atlanta a 129-127 victory, and sending NBA Twitter into a frenzy. Here are a few of the reactions after Young’s game-winning shot:

The one thing that’ll always make the Hawks dangerous, if the game is close.. Trae Young is legit closer. — Leon Phelps (@Juice4DaThirsty) February 26, 2023

Trae Young been lookin more like Trae Young last couple games since they fired the coach. Let that boy cook — sperry springer📼 (@sperryspringerr) February 26, 2023

#Hawks Trae Young owns New York and New Jersey pic.twitter.com/IjRg8XcZmh — LoveDoctor (@Hitch_Atl) February 26, 2023

Including the game-winner, Young led the team with 34 points in the win. Combined with his backcourt mate Dejounte Murray, the two scored 62 of the team’s points.

Judging off of the battles between the Hawks and Nets throughout the season, it’s probably not that surprising Sunday’s contest came down to the wire. Brooklyn won the first two games, but they were by a total of five points. They won the first contest by four, and the second by one.

Now the Hawks have a win on their side of the scoreboard, and they’ll meet one more time at Brooklyn in late-March.

If the Nets want a chance to win next time, they might want to find a way to deal with Young, particularly in the final moments. If not, there’s a good chance they suffer the same fate they did on Sunday. Nobody wants to be on the receiving end of a Twitter frenzy.

With the win, Young and the Hawks improve to 31-30, good enough for eighth in the Eastern Conference.