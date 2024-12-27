ATLANTA – The scene in State Farm arena was dim after Zach LaVine hit his seventh three-pointer in the fourth quarter and put the Chicago Bulls 124-107 with 6:20 remaining. As fans started to head toward the exit, the Hawks started to reel off point after point while getting stops, and the crowd that was still at the game got louder and louder. The Hawks went on a 34-9 run to end the game, scored 50 points in the fourth quarter, and won 141-133.

After the game, Trae Young spoke about how the Hawks were able to make such a big run in the end to win.

“We just stayed level-headed,” Young said. “I think we knew we were going to have a run eventually. They were shooting the ball lights out and we knew were going to have our run. We just kept playing that’s what ended up happening. We just kept playing and got some stops and pushed the pace.”

Jalen Johnson was a big part of the comeback, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds, and making key plays during the fourth-quarter run.

“I’ll do whatever it takes to help my team win, that’s what I try to do,” Johnson said. “Even when my shots aren’t falling, I still try to make a positive impact somehow, some way.”

“When Jalen is a connector, good things happen,” Quin Snyder said. “That’s his ability to get to the rim, finding a teammate. It’s huge for us. I thought he really let the game come to him. I’ve talked a lot about his reads when he has the ball, when he doesn’t have the ball, when he drives it. When he plays that way, it’s an inspiring way to play. In addition to him being vocal and talking, his play talks.”

Hawks finish off major comeback in fourth quarter to beat Bulls

There were plenty of times during the game when the Hawks were down but it looked like they were going to make a run. Unfortunately on the other end of the court, the Bulls would have an answer for almost everything they did. Jevon Carter was the thorn in the Hawks' side in the first quarter, scoring 19 points. After he seemed to cool off, Zach LaVine got in on the fun and started knocking down three after three.

Despite the Bulls' hot shooting in the first three quarters, the Hawks went back to what has made them successful over the past few weeks, which has been their defense, holding them to only nine points during their fourth-quarter run.

“Certain teams and certain guys that don’t usually shoot really good come in here really shooting the lights out,” Trae Young said. “You got to go through it, it’s a long season, it’s not going to be perfect. It's going to be nights you don’t have it offensively but you gotta take care of it defensively to get you a win.”

“This is probably one of the more resilient teams I’ve been on as far as not giving up,” Jalen Johnson said. “It’s been a few times we’ve been down, big leads, or a team has came back from our big lead, but we stay together. We don’t separate during those moments, which I think is a great thing with what we’re trying to accomplish.”

The Hawks have shown throughout the season they can win in different ways, and tonight it took everything they had to come out on top.