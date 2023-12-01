Hawks star Trae Young has joined LeBron James and Allen Iverson in NBA history following his most recent 40-point game.

Trae Young does not necessarily get the credit he deserves. Even though the Atlanta Hawks have not been the best team they have have been in recent years, Young has consistently been one of the best point guards in the entire league. Between his scoring and passing abilities, Young is able to elevate his team and make everyone around him better.

So far this season, the Hawks have been underwhelming, as they currently find themselves with a 9-9 record after defeating the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. In what turned out to be a very high scoring affair that came down to the final few possessions, it was the Hawks who came out with the victory behind Young's 45 points and 14 assists.

Now 12th in the league in scoring and second in assists per game, Young continues to prove that he is one of the best playmakers and facilitators at the point guard position. Better yet, he put himself in elite company with one Hall of Famer and a future Hall of Famer on Thursday night.

According to Hawks PR, this was Young's 12th career game with at least 40 points and 10 assists, tying him with Allen Iverson and LeBron James for the eighth-most such games in NBA history.

It's pretty remarkable to think about the success Young has found with the Hawks, especially since he is currently in the midst of his sixth NBA season. LeBron has been in the league for 21 years now, yet Young has caught him in a scoring and assists leaderboard, two things James is primarily known for. As for Iverson, he is one of the best playmaking guards of all-time and a Hall of Famer who spent 14 years in the NBA.

He may have been left out of the All-Star Game last season, but Young is making it clear that he is a top 20 player in this league right now. Whether it is scoring, shooting, or passing, the Hawks guard is able to do it all and put his team in a position to win games.

Thursday's 45-point, 14-assist night was yet another reminder that Trae Young can take the Hawks back to the playoffs.