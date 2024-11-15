The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a major upset in their NBA Cup opener against the Boston Celtics, and they did it without Trae Young, as he was ruled out for the game with right achilles tendinitis. It was unsure if the injury was serious and if it would keep him out for a period of time, but the latest update looks very positive.

De'Andre Hunter also received a positive injury update after he missed the past few weeks with right knee injury management and the birth of his newborn child. The Hawks will be going into their second NBA Cup game against the Washington Wizards, and it would be big if Young and Hunter were out there with the team.

Trae Young's injury status vs. Wizards

Trae Young and De'Andre Hunter are both not on the injury report heading into their game against the Wizards, which is good news for the Hawks as they continue to try and get healthy. The Hawks have been battling injuries since the start of the season, but they've been able to stay the course and stay right in the heat of the Eastern Conference.

The Hawks announced earlier this week that Vit Krejci, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kobe Bufkin will be re-evaluated next week for their injuries. All three players were recently assigned to the Hawks' G-League team, where they can get in a full practice. They've missed the past couple of weeks, and getting them back will bring much-needed depth to the bench.

Young has had to carry most of the load for the Hawks due to the injuries, and he and Jalen Johnson have led the league in minutes. The Hawks have also had a brutal schedule, and Young recently opened up about it.

“We’ve had three back-to-backs in the last three weeks. Nobody is going to feel bad for us, we gotta fight through it. And it’s not like we’re playing back-to-back at homes, we’re on the road and home,” Young said. “It’s traveling and things like that. We gotta fight through this tough time and tough schedule, and we need guys healthy.”

Throughout the injuries and the schedule, the Hawks have been getting good play from Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson. Daniels is showing he's one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, while Johnson is doing everything on the court for the Hawks.