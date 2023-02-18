Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young couldn’t hide his delight after New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado drained the game-winner to propel Team Pau to the title in the NBA Rising Stars Game.

Alvarado was ice-cold in the Final where they faced Team Joakim. With Team Pau leading 22-20 and just three points away to reach the target score, the Pelicans rising star took matters into his own hands to finish it off. After a quick back and forth with teammate Bennedict Mathurin, Alvarado rose up for the quick triple that went straight to the basket.

All of Team Pau went crazy after the shot, but no one was as hyped as Alvarado who appeared to have even called the game-winner before he actually made it.

Another look of Jose Alvarado's game winning DAGGER 🗡️pic.twitter.com/FQf0I6HiSr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 18, 2023

Trae Young was tuned in to the match, and right after Jose Alvarado drained the winner, he took to Twitter to praise the 24-year-old. He even called for the organizers to give Alvarado the MVP, which they did.

Hahaha GRAND THEFT!!

That’s 🔥🔥 ! You gotta love that.. give him MVP! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 18, 2023

It was an undoubtedly fun and epic showing, and everyone got a good look at the future of the NBA. Aside from Alvarado, Quentin Grimes also balled out and got plenty of positive takes, including from his New York Knicks teammate Jalen Brunson.

The NBA All-Star Weekend is definitely off to a tremendous start. Hopefully, the Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge, 3-Point shootout and All-Star Game will be able to keep the momentum going to entertain all fans who are in Utah for the festivities.