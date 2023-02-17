NBA All-Star Weekend is upon us and it starts with a classic in the Rising Stars Tournament. Join us with our NBA odds series with a Rising Stars Tournament prediction and pick.

For the second consecutive year, the Rising Stars event will be a tournament style rather than just a single game. There are four popular names that are coaching these teams they are filled with a bunch of the NBA’s young talent. Pau Gasol is coaching one team, with Jason Terry, Deron Williams, and Joakim Noah coaching the other three squads.

As of now, Gasol’s team is the favorite and that is likely the right call once you see his roster. The pool of players is among the NBA’s rookies and sophomores with a few of the top G-League talent including Scoot Henderson and Mac McClung.

Let’s take a look at the Rising Stars Tournament NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rising Stars Tournament Odds

Team Pau: +170

Team Deron: +200

Team Joakim: +280

Team Terry: +500

Why Team Pau Can Win

Pau’s roster is stacked with Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Scottie Barnes, Jose Alvarado, Keegan Murray, and Andre Nembard. Pau has the Rookie of the Year favorite in Banchero and runner-up in Mathurin. Scottie Barnes won the ROY last season so the talent is crazy for the future Spanish Hall of Famer. Ivey and Alvarado play extremely hard on the court and will give them hustle all tournament long. Expect Pau’s team to at least advance to the final game. According to the format, Pau will face Deron Williams’ squad first.

Why Team Deron Can Win

Team Deron is also a solid contender to win this. His squad is filled with Franz Wagner, Alperen Sangun, Trey Murphy III, AJ Griffin, Bones Hyland, and Walker Kessler. Jalen Green is replaced by Ayo Dosunmu as Green is battling an injury. Arguably the top player on his squad won’t be playing so that is a blow to their chances. However, the length this squad has is unmatchable, and should control the boards with Wagner, Sengun, and Kessler out there.

Why Team Joakim Can Win

Joakim Noah is coaching Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Jeremy Sochan, Quentin Grimes, Jabari Smith Jr., and Tari Eason (who is replacing Jalen Duran). The Rockets have a good amount of talent in this tournament. Noah’s squad will be led by Mobley and Smith Jr. who create a dynamic frontcourt. Giddey will likely be the facilitator on the floor. This team will be interesting to watch and should be a good matchup against Deron’s team if it happens.

Why Team Terry Can Win

Jason Terry will be coaching the G-League squad which is why they are the underdogs of the tourney. Last year, they were split up among the other squads but now they are on their own. The roster is made up of Scoot Henderson, Mac McClung, Sidy Cissoko, Mojave King, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Scotty Pippen Jr., and Leonard Miller. Henderson is one of the top young talents in the world and will be a top 2-5 pick in this upcoming NBA Draft. Expect this team to play a lot better than you think and should make it a challenge for the young NBA players.

Rising Stars Tournament Prediction & Pick

I like Team Pau and Team Jason to meet in the final and the edge goes to Team Pau with the talent on that roster. This will be a fun Friday night in Salt Lake City.

Rising Stars Tournament Prediction & Pick: Team Pau (+170)